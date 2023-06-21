HP Victus 15L desktop with Ryzen 7/RX 6600 XT/32GB RAM falls to $600 (Refrub, Orig. $1,585)

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering the HP Victus 15L Ryzen 7/32GB/512GB/RX 6600 XT Gaming Desktop for $599.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, in new condition, this desktop when built directly at HP costs $1,585, and is on sale there right now for $1,355. You’ll have to custom configure it to see the price, but today’s deal comes in with at least $755 in savings to mark the best deal that we’ve tracked all-time. While this system might not have the latest tech inside, the Ryzen 5 5700G processor and RX 6600 XT pack plenty of power. The CPU packs eight cores and 16 threads with a max boost of 4.6GHz, while the GPU has 8GB GDDR6 memory which makes it ideal for 1080p and some 1440p gaming. There’s Windows 11 pre-installed here alongside 32GB of DDR4 and 512GB of NVMe storage. On top of that, you can easily upgrade this system in the future should you need more power. Ships with a 90-day HP warranty. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $92, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity. Simply install this alongside the main NVMe SSD for extra storage, or replace the 512GB M.2 drive with this one if you only want one storage medium in the PC.

If the included RX 6600 XT isn’t quite powerful enough for you, then you could reinvest just a bit of your $755 in savings to pick up the brand-new RTX 4060 Ti that’s on sale for $342 right now. As one of the first price drops, and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, this graphics card is ideal for 1080p and 1440p gaming setups thanks to its DLSS3 support and latest-generation tech inside. However, you could also check out this RTX 4060 Ti pre-built gaming desktop that’s on sale for $1,100 this week. While nearly twice the price of the HP above, it does offer a more powerful graphics card out of the gate and a sleeker design, making it a solid choice for your setup as well.

HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop features:

Get one machine to do it all with the Victus by HP 15L Desktop Gaming PC. Play for real with a powerful AMD processor[1,2] and impressive graphics. Seamlessly switch over to work or streaming with the latest Windows 11 OS, Bluetooth® connectivity, 9 USB ports, and plenty of storage. Plus control RGB lighting and other performance features with the OMEN Gaming Hub.

