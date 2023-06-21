Today’s Android game and app deals: River Legends, Endurance, Farm Invasion, more

Your mid-week collection of Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to swing by our Android deal hub for all of the best hardware offers including this discount on the just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G with the Nord Buds 2 and an official case at $282. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like River Legends, Endurance, Farm Invasion USA, Underworld Office, SpongeBob SquarePants, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on River Legends A Fly Fishing A:

River Legends is an indie fly fishing simulation adventure in the great outdoors. Explore the wonders of Pine Canyon while searching for trophy fish amidst serene, retro landscapes. Explore the far reaches of a wild canyon in glorious pixel art. Pursue multiple species of challenging fish with realistic AI, each with their own fly and weather preferences. Adventure into an array of fishing environments including forgotten canyons, dark forests, rugged alpine lakes, sylvan ponds, and more.

