Today’s Android game and app deals: River Legends, Endurance, Farm Invasion, more

Your mid-week collection of Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to swing by our Android deal hub for all of the best hardware offers including this discount on the just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G with the Nord Buds 2 and an official case at $282. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like River Legends, Endurance, Farm Invasion USA, Underworld Office, SpongeBob SquarePants, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Over The Bridge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing A $1 (Reg. $3)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Farm Invasion USA $1 (Reg. $3)
- Underworld Office $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- SpongeBob SquarePants $6 (Reg. $10)
- Super Oscar Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Greek Mythology For Kids $1 (Reg. $4)
- Pix Material You Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pix Material You Light/Dark $1 (Reg. $2)
- OVIVO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Creamy Icon pack $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Toca – Material Design Icons $1 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Antonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- mAh Battery Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cast Menu Widget Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Lonely Hacker $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Expanse $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Redsun RTS Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Wall of insanity $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $12 (Reg. $20)
- Underworld Office $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More on River Legends A Fly Fishing A:
River Legends is an indie fly fishing simulation adventure in the great outdoors. Explore the wonders of Pine Canyon while searching for trophy fish amidst serene, retro landscapes. Explore the far reaches of a wild canyon in glorious pixel art. Pursue multiple species of challenging fish with realistic AI, each with their own fly and weather preferences. Adventure into an array of fishing environments including forgotten canyons, dark forests, rugged alpine lakes, sylvan ponds, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!