Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G includes Nord Buds 2 and an official case at $282 ($375 value)

OnePlus is now offering the first chance to save on its all-new Nord N30 5G. The smartphone just launched earlier this month at $300, and now you can bundle the handset with a pair of Nord Buds 2 and a Bumper Case for $281.99 shipped after code SAVE30 has been applied at checkout. You’ll have to add the cover to your cart, too, but the earbuds will just automatically show up. Taking $18 off the list price of the smartphone itself, you’re getting an extra $75 of value thrown in too. That saves you $93 overall and delivers the best value yet to bring home the new budget-friendly handset.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Learn all about the new OnePlus Nord N30 over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Today’s bundle discount includes just about everything you need right out of the box. You’ll be covered from drops and the like with an official case, while also being able to rock out on the included true wireless earbuds. But if the 128GB of onboard storage is one area where you wish the Nord N30 5G wasn’t as affordable, support for microSD card expansion should help. Using some of your savings means you can grab this 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for just $13. That still lets you make out for less than list price while completing a full kit around the new handset.

The end of spring is giving shoppers plenty of alternatives to refresh their aging handset, too. If you’re in the market for a new daily driver, our Android guide is packed with different hardware markdowns from all around the web. First up for those who enjoy the Samsung spin on stock Android, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 is now returning to the all-time low at $700 following a $100 discount. There are also deals on the latest from Google, some previous-generation OnePlus handsets with even deeper savings attached, and more up for grabs as now that we’re halfway through a new work week.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G features:

Lose yourself in your favorite movies and shows with a massive 6.72” LCD display and a speedy 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that saves on battery so you can binge-watch longer. OnePlus Nord N30 5G’s titanic 108 MP main camera captures clear, high-detail photos that are easy to edit and share with your friends, with 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images.

