Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit includes a smart button for $104 (Reg. $175)f

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Button Kit for $103.71 shipped. Dropping down from the $175 going rate it has been trending at as of late. Delivering $71 in savings, you’re now looking at a new all-time low while undercutting our previous mention by $16, too. Serving as the perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter pack even has something for your partners or roommates who aren’t quite ready to fully embrace smartphone-controlled lights. Alongside the required Hue bridge for pairing everything together, you’re getting three of the brand’s original color LED smart bulbs that work with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 60W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package to deliver some manual control for those times when it is easier just to tap a wall switch. Head below for more.

A great alternative to the bundle above for those who aren’t ready to fully invest in the Hue ecosystem, you could just pick up one of these Philips Hue White and color Ambiance bulbs instead. Pairing over Bluetooth in addition to the Zigbee support found above, each of these bulbs sport the same full color output as you’ll find in the starter kit above. Currently on sale for $41 too on Amazon, it’s a bit more affordable for kickstarting your Hue setup.

If you’re looking for color lighting smart home upgrades to be more of the ambient variety, Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip is now on sale for one of the first times at $45. Dropping to a new all-time low from $60, this lightstrip has the unique inclusion of Matter support alongside all of its other Alexa, Assistant, and Siri prowess. Though now that the new work week is halfway over, our smart home guide has all all of the other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup that are selling for less than retail.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

