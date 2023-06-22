Dock your 15-inch MacBook Air on Anker’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub at $220 (Reg. $300)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is landing at a new all-time low. With $80 in savings attached, this clocks in as only the second discount of the year, too. It’s also $30 under our previous mention and the first drop since back in March. Sporting a 12-in-1 design, the new Anker Apex hub arrives centered around Thunderbolt 4 tech that makes it a notable companion to M2 MacBooks and more. It packs 90W power passthrough for charging a connected device, and from there yields 12 different ports ranging from dual HDMI outputs and a full Thunderbolt 4 port capable of driving 8K displays to USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and everything else you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing setup, Anker’s official Amazon is now also discounting its Thunderbolt 4 cable. Dropping the 2.4-foot cord down to $31.99, today’s offer lands from the usual $49 going rate. It’s 35% off and marking a new all-time low. This cord is equipped with the full Thunderbolt 4 specification that allows it to send 100W of power on top of its support for 40Gb/s data transfers.

As far as another option goes, the popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general. Now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages at $220. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

Then be sure to go check out the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Sonnet that just began shipping last month. The new release improves on one of the more relatable form-factors on the market by adding in a 4K60 HDMI port so you don’t need a dongle to drive a monitor, as well as a 2.5GbE port. Our launch coverage details everything to expect.

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a USB-C Power Delivery port, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and 4 USB-A ports. Get a powerful charge for your laptop, phone, and more thanks to 90W max and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. Transfer a 20GB file in just 14 seconds when you use the Thunderbolt 4 port, or in just 26 seconds when you use the USB-C port.

