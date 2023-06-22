Save $713 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac as open-box models drop to new lows of $986

In much the same tune as the clearance offer that went live earlier in the week on 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros, Woot today is ushering in a deep price cut on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac. Delivering some added savings on a higher-end configuration when you take the open-box route, the retailer offers Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop Mac for $986.48 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,699 for a new condition model at Amazon and direct from Apple, today’s offer delivers an upgraded 8-core configuration with 512GB of storage. It amounts to $713 in savings and is a new all-time low by a long shot.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 512GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

