Save $1,600 on Apple’s maxed out 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro with 2TB SSD and 64GB of RAM at $2,499

Whenever we share MacBook deals, some of the most frequent replies end up asking where all of the higher configuration models are. Well today we’ve got you covered, with a nearly maxed out M1 Max MacBook Pro dropping to its best price yet. Courtesy of B&H, you can now bring home the higher-end M1 Max model with 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory, and 2TB of SSD storage for $2,499 shipped. Down from its original $4,099 price tag, you’d pay the same price right now for the same configuration of Apple’s newer M2 Max model. Today’s offer delivers $1,600 in savings while marking the best discount we’ve seen by a long shot. It’s at least $200 under our previous mention and delivering as notable of a chance to save as we’ve seen.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Max series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Special about this model isn’t just being able to score last year’s machine for less, but also be able to bring home a nearly maxed out configuration with elevated 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. That should ensure it’s ready to handle just about anything you can throw at it. And to help with that, you’ll also find 17-hour battery life and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

While the value isn’t quite as good, those who do want the latest and greatest from Apple are in luck with a chance to save on its even more recent M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 14-inch model rests at $1,749, dropping to an all-time low for only the second time yet. It just released earlier in the year, and now arrives with $250 in savings thanks to one of the very first discounts.

As far as differences go, Apple’s newer M2 Pro MacBook Pro largely features the same overall design and feature set as its original M1 Pro counterpart. Sure, there’s the marginal performance upgrades from the new generation of Apple silicon, but otherwise you’re looking at the same Liquid Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and overall form-factor. So you’ll have to decide if the extra performance is worth spending the extra cash.

While you’ll find all of the other best deals in our Apple guide now that Tuesday has arrived, all eyes are still on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Luckily, some launch discounts are now live to ensure you get score the latest macOS machine to hit the market for less than retail. That’s of course alongside everything else in our coverage of everyone’s favorite company from Cupertino.

14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro features:

Built for all types of creatives, including developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, and more, the Apple 14.2″ MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip is the ultimate pro mobile workstation for the ultimate user. The system features the Apple M1 Max 10-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance needed to handle your professional workflows. The 14.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3024 x 1964 resolution, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut support, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!