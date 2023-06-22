Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits second-best price of the year at $240

Amazon today is now complementing the 11-inch iPad Pro discount that’s still live with week by offering a price cut on Apple’s official companion Magic Keyboard at $239.95 shipped. Available only in the white styling, today’s offer is dropped from the usual $299 going rate in order to deliver the second-best discount of the year. The first chance to save since back in April, today’s offer comes within $9 of the 2023 low and delivers $59 in savings.

Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect companion to the Magic Keyboard above, we’re also still tracking some of the best pricing of the year on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Letting you take full advantage of its M2 chip, Thunderbolt connectivity, and 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, the discounted accessory delivers everything you need to turn the tablet experience into a full workstation. Apple’s latest iPad Pro now starts from $729, paired with a $70 discount.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals as the WWDC excitement comes to a close. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that we’re inching closer to the weekend.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

