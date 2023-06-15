Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to Amazon low of $729 with Thunderbolt in tow ($70 off)

Joining the discount from earlier in the week we tracked on its larger 12.9-inch counterpart, Amazon today is marking down the entry-level 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for the first time in months. Last on sale back in April, today’s offer now undercuts that by dropping the 128GB model down to $729 shipped. That’s $70 off the usual $799 going rate and a match of the all-time low for one of the first times. The last time it was this low was back in February. It’s $21 under our previous mention, too.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

If you’re looking to fully max out your iPadOS screen real estate, we’re also still tracking discounts across much of the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lineup, too. With $99 or more in savings attached, pricing now starts at $1,000 in order to deliver all of the M2 specs noted above in an even more capable form-factor.

Regardless of which M2 iPad size you do end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

While you’ll find all of the other best deals in our Apple guide now that we’re halfway through the work week, all eyes are still on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Luckily, some launch discounts are now live to ensure you get score the latest macOS machine to hit the market for less than retail. Right now, $65 discounts have landed in order to deliver more affordable starting prices from $1,199.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

