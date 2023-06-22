Nanoleaf Lines illuminate your HomeKit setup with a customizable design at $160 (Save $40)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the second-best price on Nanoleaf’s latest Lines HomeKit lighting starter set. Dropping down to $159.99 shipped, you’re now looking at $40 in savings from the usual $200 going rate. This comes within $10 of the all-time low, is the lowest in nearly 2 months, and the second-best discount period. It’s also a match of last year’s Black Friday mention that arrives on sale for one of the first times in 2023. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

If you’re looking for another way to bring some ambience to your smart home, Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip is now on sale for one of the first times at $45. Dropping to a new all-time low from $60, this lightstrip has the unique inclusion of Matter support alongside all of its other Alexa, Assistant, and Siri prowess. Though now that the new work week is halfway over, our smart home guide has all all of the other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup that are selling for less than retail.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

