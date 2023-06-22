Segway’s flagship electric SuperScooter GT2 sees $700 summer discount to $3,300 low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Segway’s latest flagship electric scooter. The new SuperScooter GT2 first hit the scene last fall as one of the most impressive EVs of its category on the market, and now it’s even more impressive at an Amazon all-time low. Courtesy of the retailer, the new Segway SuperScooter GT2 sells for $3,299.99 shipped. Down from $4,000, you’re looking at a new low that’s $700 off. It’s $200 under our last mention from April, and one of the first chances in 2023 to save.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes.

For comparison, Segway’s other flagship SuperScooter, the GT1, still manages to sell for less than the lead deal. It may clock in at retail price, but is still $500 less than the higher-end model above. It now sells for $2,800 on Amazon, delivering much of the same design along the way. There are some trade-offs for the more affordable price, like a 3,000W motor that can only travel 43 miles on a single charge. But if you need a less capable way to get around the neighborhood or want to fully embrace EV tech this summer, the SuperScooter GT1 is still up to the task with 37 MPH top speeds.

Segway SuperScooter GT2 features:

6000W Two-Wheel-Drive Air Cooled Hub Motor allows for speeds up to 43.5mph, and max load of 331 lbs. Segway engineered a 1512W, high performance battery with a Heat Flux Multi-Layer Cooling System, keeping the heat balanced in even the most extreme driving conditions. Unique Segway Dynamic Traction Control System (SDTC) to ensure you remain in control on gravel or a slippery road, providing better handing at high speed.

