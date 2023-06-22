Add Wyze’s Smart Garage Door Opener with bundled Cam v3 to your smart home at $40 low

Amazon is offering the Wyze Smart Garage Door Opener with HD video for $39.98 shipped. For comparison, you’d typically pay $50 for this kit and today’s deal saves 20% from the list price. In fact, it’s only the second time we’ve seen it offered this low, with the last time being back in January in a 1-day sale at Woot. Are you tired of the garage being left open overnight? Well, this is a great way to remedy that. Designed to remotely control your garage door, this kit includes everything you need to add smarts to your existing controller. For starters, the remote unit can pair with most modern garage door openers which is how you get the smart functionality of remotely opening or closing the door. Then, when you add in the Wyze Cam v3 that’s included with the kit and put the QR code on your garage door, you’ll be able to know at a glance whether it’s open or closed. This is also how you can program it to trigger and close the garage at a certain time only if it’s open. Plus, the Wyze Cam V3 provides 1080p footage of the inside of your garage so you can keep an eye on it while away. Take a closer look at what this smart garage door opener has to offer in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Just want to put a camera in the garage this summer? Well, the Wyze Cam OG is available on Amazon for $30 right now. Offering fairly similar functionality to the Wyze Cam v3, the lower-cost Wyze Cam OG still packs color night vision, 2-way audio, and 1080p footage. Take a look at our hands-on review to find out more about what this camera has to offer.

Don’t forget that you can pick up a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor home security cameras for $260 right now. You’d typically pay $330 for both cameras and today’s deal matches the second-best price of the year. For other ways to upgrade your smart home this summer, be sure to check out our dedicated guide that we keep updated with the best discounts from around the web every day.

Wyze Smart Garage Door Opener Kit features:

Control and view your garage door from anywhere with Wyze Garage Door Controller. Whether you’re letting someone in or trying to keep others out, you can remotely open and close your garage door with just a tap in the Wyze app. Get notified when your garage door is left open and close it quickly in the app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s no need to replace your existing garage door opener, Wyze Garage Door Controller works with your existing equipment and installation is a breeze. Stream 1080p HD video in full color, even at night, with the award-winning Wyze Cam v3. Get notified when motion is detected, record 24/7 with local microSD storage, even set off a mini-siren to scare off intruders. Oher smart controllers use short-lived battery sensors. Wyze Garage Door Controller uses AI vision-sensing on the included Wyze Cam v3 to know whether your garage door is open or closed. No monthly battery changes needed. Schedule your garage door to close automatically if you accidentally left it open. Create automations to make life easier like: “turn on Wyze Floodlight when I open the garage door at night.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!