Amazon Smart Plug drops to $12 refurb or $15 new today, plus Smart Thermostat from just $30

Today only, Woot has kicked off a notable sale featuring some of Amazon’s smart home gear with both new and certified Amazon refurbished options. One notable option has the Amazon Smart Plug in refurbished condition at $11.99 or brand new at $14.99. Both include free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $25 new and currently $18 refurbished at Amazon, this is matching our previous mentions on both options and the lowest price we can find. The refurbs in today’s sale have been “tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as a new device.” Amazon’s “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free” smart plug delivers an Alexa-controllable outlet to provide the usual set of smart home functionality to your otherwise regular lights, fans, and appliances. You can have them turn on and off automatically, create schedules, control them with your smartphone or voice, and the design only takes up a single slot on a typical receptacle. Head below for more deals and details.

Also part of today’s Woot event, you’ll find the Amazon Smart Thermostat in the same refurbished condition at $29.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $80 in new condition, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at $50 under the price of a brand new model. It is also $15 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit. Amazon’s smart temperature controller is looking to reduce costs of air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills” – as well as make your temperature control experience a more intelligent one. Leverage voice commands via Alexa to set temperatures or use the Alexa app on your smartphone to do it manually. You can even have the temperature automatically change when you’re home, asleep, or leaving for the day. The refurbished units in today’s sale include 90-day Woot warranties.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot smart home sale right here and then swing by our curated hub for more. Just some of the highlights there include Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor, these deals on Govee smart lighting from $17, and Amazon’s all-new Echo Pop speaker, just to name a few.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

