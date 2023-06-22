Govee smart lighting from $17: Envisual TV color matching, LED strips, more (Up to 40% off)

We have some deals on Govee smart strip lighting today from $17. First up, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 98-inch Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 system for $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200 and currently matched directly from Govee, this is $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you can get away with a 55 to 65-inch setup, that one is selling for $119.99, down from the usual $140 right now. You’re essentially looking at a smart light strip system combined with a camera that will allow the up to 16 million different colors to match what’s happening on your TV or monitor. Alongside Alexa voice command action, it also works alongside the Govee home App, allowing you to customize the experience in terms of brightness, adjusting colors, and accessing a series of preset modes like “Energetic, Rhythm, Spectrum, and Rolling.” It can even sync to audio. Head below for more deals and details.

If you don’t need the integrated color matching via the included camera above, something like this 50-foot run of smart Govee strap lights might do the trick instead. These app-controlled lights deliver a similar experience otherwise and come in at $16.99 Prime shipped on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Regularly $30, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, they also provide voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant as well app customizations with 16 million colors to choose from, music sync, and more.

Govee deals don’t stop there as we also still tracking solid offers on its Smart Light Bars down at $40 as well as the connected RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart controller at $65. Just be sure to dive into the first price drop on the brand’s new HomeKit RGB lightstrip with Matter that has now dropped from $60 down to $45 shipped. All of the details on you need on the latter are waiting right here and then swing by our smart home hub for more intelligent upgrades for around the house this summer.

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 system features:

Govee Patented Envisual Technology: Upgraded dual cameras provide more accurate color-matching along the edges. Enjoy striking visual entertainment extending to the whole space and experience every gameplay and movie storyline in detail.

Unlock Your Home Theater Magic: Suitable for 100-inch TVs, displaying 16 million brilliant colors and capturing every light pixel. When you come home from work, simply say “Alexa, turn on the light” and enjoy your immersive private home theater.

Unlimited TV Content Compatibility: Govee TV LED Backlights adjust in real time to TV content playing on the screen, such as TV shows, sports, and gaming sessions. Govee TV lights are competent to match the colors of any screen content.

