Amazon’s all-new Echo Pop speaker includes a wired Ring Video Doorbell at $40 ($105 value)

Following this morning’s announcement of Prime Day 2023, Amazon is now beginning to offer some early discounts exclusive for Prime members. One of the more notable ones to catch our eye, Amazon now bundles its all-new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a wired Ring Video Doorbell for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $105, you’re looking at the first chance to save on the all-new Alexa speaker. It’s $65 off the value of both devices combined and effectively scores you the Echo Pop for $5 considering the Ring doorbell is on sale for $35 right now. Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker last month with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect. Head below for more.

Also included in the bundle, Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell arms your Alexa setup with some added security. It’s the brand’s most affordable addition to the lineup, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside Alexa integration, two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down. Not to mention if you lock-in today’s discount you’ll be able be up and running for monitoring all of the Prime Day package deliveries coming next month.

The new work week is now halfway over, giving us a chance to recap all of the other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup that are selling for less than retail. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more. These are the best offers on the web for your connected home, all rounded up into one place.

More on this Echo Pop bundle:

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop. 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings. Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime.

