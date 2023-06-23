Score six of LEGO’s new Series 24 collectible minifigures with all-time low discount at $22

Earlier this year, the LEGO Group launched its latest batch of Collectible Minifigures with its Series 24 lineup. The 12 new minifigs hit the scene at the beginning of January, delivering a collection of sought-after characters before selling out direct from LEGO. Now Amazon is not only offering a chance to score these in stock, but is also throwing some savings in. A 6-pack of the LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 24 figures now sell for $21.99 shipped. That’s down from $30 and arriving as the very first price cut with $8 in savings attached. It’s also a new all-time low that’s $1.50 under our previous mention. Included in this bundle are six different figures that are selected out of the 12 characters that make up the Series 24 wave. the classic Astronaut and Spacebaby are surely the most popular of the releases, though you’ll also find some other iconic characters like orcs, robots, costumed minifigs decked out in T-Rex and Carrot regalia, and much more. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 12 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand.

Like all of the other Collectible Minifigure Series releases, these characters come in blind bags that have a random figure included. You can check out the full list of who makes the cut in the lineup, and you’ll be able to score six of the minifigures per order from Amazon at the discounted rate. So that gives you a solid chance at scoring nearly half the collection. It also drops each figure down to about $4 each.

LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 24 inclusions:

T-Rex Costume Fan

Rococo Aristocrat

Robot Warrior

Potter

Newspaper Kid

Orc

Football Referee

Falconer

Conservationist

Carrot Mascot

Brown Astronaut and Spacebaby

Rockin’ Horse Rider

If you’re more of a Disney fan, the LEGO Group just partnered with the company to celebrate 100 years of animation with the launch of a themed Collectible Minifigure Series. Including 18 different characters ranging from classic Disney princess to Pixar icons and more, you can get in the blind bag action with these figures instead. Our launch coverage breaks down what to expect form the collection, too.

More on this CMF series:

LEGO Minifigures characters – Each Series 24 6 Pack (66733) contains a random selection of 6 characters so kids Ages 5+ can expand their collections and enjoy even bigger adventures. This set includes T-Rex Costume Fan, Rococo Aristocrat, Robot Warrior, Potter, Newspaper Kid, Orc, Soccer Referee, Carrot Mascot and Rockin’ Horse Rider

