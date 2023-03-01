LEGO’s Disney 100th anniversary minifigures revealed with 18 upcoming characters

As if the LEGO news couldn’t get more exciting, the first of the month is now giving builders yet another new release to feast their eyes on. Well, 18 new releases to be exact. We’ve been covering what the LEGO Group would be planning for Disney’s 100th anniversay over the past few months, and now today we’re getting an official look at the upcoming Collectible Minifigure Series. Packed with 18 Disney icons both old and new, you can check out the figures below.

First official look at all of the new LEGO Disney CMF releases!

Back in January, 9to5Toys was first able to confirm the complete list of figures set to be included in the LEGO Disney CMF. And while a figure or two leaked along the way, it’s not until this morning that we’re getting an actual look at all of the upcoming figures. Each complete with a display stand and a fitting accessory, the characters will be included in the usual foil blind bag packaging. Pricing will be set at $4.99 for each of them!

But the real reason you’re here, of course. Check out all of the figures included in the lineup. We’re excepting some higher-res photos to drop later this morning, but in the time being have a look at all of the new figures. We’re waiting on official confirmation on when these new LEGO Disney CMF packs will be available, but it should be in the coming months ahead of summer.

Here are all 18 of the upcoming LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Sorcerer Mickey with bucket and mop

Stitch with four arms and Ray Guns

Pinocchio with printed fish glass

Baymax with red hoverboard

Jiminy Cricket with umbrella

Princess Tiana with printed 2×3 tile

Dr. Facilier with printed 1×2 tile and walking stick

Queen of Hearts

Princess Aurora with owl

Mulan with Cri-Kee on printed stone

Miguel with guitar and dog Dante

Ernesto de la Cruz with guitar

Pocahontas with 1×1 round tile with compass print

Cruella de Vil with Dalmatian

Robin Hood with bow

Prince John with bag

Evil Queen with magic mirror

As for the rest of the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary action, we also just recently got a first look at a pair of other sets launching this year to celebrate the milestone. Starting off with an iconic locale from Pixar’s Up, Carl’s House will be getting the brick-built treatment complete with some all-new minifigures to join this Disney train that is packed with even more characters.

