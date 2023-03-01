LEGO’s Disney 100th anniversary minifigures revealed with 18 upcoming characters

As if the LEGO news couldn’t get more exciting, the first of the month is now giving builders yet another new release to feast their eyes on. Well, 18 new releases to be exact. We’ve been covering what the LEGO Group would be planning for Disney’s 100th anniversay over the past few months, and now today we’re getting an official look at the upcoming Collectible Minifigure Series. Packed with 18 Disney icons both old and new, you can check out the figures below.
First official look at all of the new LEGO Disney CMF releases!
Back in January, 9to5Toys was first able to confirm the complete list of figures set to be included in the LEGO Disney CMF. And while a figure or two leaked along the way, it’s not until this morning that we’re getting an actual look at all of the upcoming figures. Each complete with a display stand and a fitting accessory, the characters will be included in the usual foil blind bag packaging. Pricing will be set at $4.99 for each of them!
But the real reason you’re here, of course. Check out all of the figures included in the lineup. We’re excepting some higher-res photos to drop later this morning, but in the time being have a look at all of the new figures. We’re waiting on official confirmation on when these new LEGO Disney CMF packs will be available, but it should be in the coming months ahead of summer.
Here are all 18 of the upcoming LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures:
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
- Sorcerer Mickey with bucket and mop
- Stitch with four arms and Ray Guns
- Pinocchio with printed fish glass
- Baymax with red hoverboard
- Jiminy Cricket with umbrella
- Princess Tiana with printed 2×3 tile
- Dr. Facilier with printed 1×2 tile and walking stick
- Queen of Hearts
- Princess Aurora with owl
- Mulan with Cri-Kee on printed stone
- Miguel with guitar and dog Dante
- Ernesto de la Cruz with guitar
- Pocahontas with 1×1 round tile with compass print
- Cruella de Vil with Dalmatian
- Robin Hood with bow
- Prince John with bag
- Evil Queen with magic mirror
As for the rest of the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary action, we also just recently got a first look at a pair of other sets launching this year to celebrate the milestone. Starting off with an iconic locale from Pixar’s Up, Carl’s House will be getting the brick-built treatment complete with some all-new minifigures to join this Disney train that is packed with even more characters.
