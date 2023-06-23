TP-Link’s AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router gives your network a 2023 upgrade at new low of $65 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $64.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For most of the year so far, this router has gone for around $75 lately, though there have been jumps up to $100 over the past few months. Today’s deal comes in with at least an additional $10 in savings. In fact, this deal comes in at $5 below our last mention of $70 from back in January and actually delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using an old Wi-Fi 5 router, then it’s time to upgrade. Going to Wi-Fi 6 will boost both your network speed capability as well as bandwidth, making for a better wireless experience all around. You can use this router as both a VPN server or client, which can help encrypt your network traffic, and it also features OFDMA technology for connecting more devices to the network at one time. This router also offers Gigabit WAN as well as four Gigabit LAN Ethernet ports so you can hook up various wired networking devices. Want to learn more about TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 routers? Check out my hands-on with the AX73. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 6-foot CAT6 Ethernet cable from Amazon. It’ll be the perfect cord to connect your new Wi-Fi router and cable modem, and at just $5, it’s fairly budget-friendly too. Plus, CAT6 is ready for up to 10Gb/s speeds, meaning that your cable will be able to handle multi-gig networking should that come to your area in the next few years.

Don’t forget that early Prime Day eero savings are already here with previous-generation systems on sale. Pricing starts at $45, but our favorite from the sale is the 3-node Pro system which has coverage for up to 5,000-square feet. While eero’s previous-generation system doesn’t have Wi-Fi 6 support, those who don’t have faster Internet plans will find that this whole-home system is about as good as you get at its $150 sale price, which marks a new all-time low.

TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router features:

Archer AX21 Supports both VPN Server and VPN Client (Open/PPTP/L2TP over Ipsec). Certified for Humans: Smart home made easy for non-experts. Setup with Alexa is simple. Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation. Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band). Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technolog.

