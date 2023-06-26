Add Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard to your iPad EDC from $55 (Reg. $70)

If you’re looking for the ultimate travel keyboard, Amazon has just the offer today with a chance to save on the Logitech Keys-to-Go. This super-slim Bluetooth keyboard is now dropping to the best prices of the year from its usual $70 going rate, landing at $59.99 shipped for the Classic Blue color. This $10 discount is matching our previous mention from a month ago and is one of the first chances of the year to save. Those who don’t mind bringing some more vibrant styles to their setup will find the Blush Pink colorway marked down to $54.99, saving you $15 from the usual price tag. In either case, we haven’t seen either option sell for less since back over the holiday season last year, too.

Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and more. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard drops down to $29.99 in three different styles. Normally fetching $40, this is the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low from several months back, too. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad, but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and 24-month battery life.

If you’re looking for something a bit better suited for the desktop, go dive into our hands-on look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

