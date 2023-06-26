Save 25% on Coleman’s Triton 2-burner Propane Camping Stove at $67.50 (Amazon 2023 low)

Summer 2023 is officially here and with camping and beach trips on the horizon, Amazon is now offering the Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $67.49 shipped. Regularly $90, you’re looking at a solid 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon 2023 low that comes within $3 of the all-time best price we have tracked – it dropped to $64 once last September. Specifically made for portability and outdoor use, it delivers a fold up design, a pair of wind guards, and a “heavy-duty” latch to keep it closed up securely. The chrome-plated grate is joined by 22,000 total BTUs of cooking power, a pair of individually addressable burners, and enough space to fit up to 12-inch pans. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more portable and affordable, the Coleman Classic 1-Burner Butane Stove comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon. This one cuts the power down quite a bit, but it’s also even more manageable when it comes time to pack up and get out into the woods this summer and beyond.

Today’s camping stove deal joins Amazon’s ongoing Coleman event, offering up to 54% off just about everything else you might need for your summer adventures this year. From a range of tents and sleeping bags, you’ll also find camping lanterns, coolers, and more starting from $26 shipped. Head over to our previous roundup for a closer look at the deals while everything is still marked down.

Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove features:

Easy addition to the campsite, picnic, roadside, and more. Help shield and protect burners from wind. Easy to open and keeps the stove closed when not in use. Durable, chrome-plated grate is removable for easy cleanup. For precise temperature and simmering control of two independently adjustable burners.

