Lutron’s popular Aurora HomeKit Dimmer clips onto your light switch at $32.50 (Reg. $40+)

One of the more unique and beloved smart home accessories for Siri users is seeing a rare discount today. Courtesy of Amazon, only the third discount of the year is landing on the popular Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch. Now dropping down to $32.48 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $40 price tag that we’ve been tracking over the past few months. It’s below our previous $43 mention from earlier in the year back when it had a $50 MSRP, and is the second-best price of 2023 at just shy of $8 off.

Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade for bringing typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories among other devices to provide dimming features to the rest of your smart gear. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, as well. We break down what to further expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

TP-Link just launched its own HomeKit dimmer switch last fall, which arrives as a more affordable alternative to the retrofitting solution above. It now sells for $26 at Amazon, delivering much of the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support. While it won’t upgrade an existing light switch, this unit completely replaces the wall fixture to provide dimming features, voice control, and automation possibilities.

Or if you’d rather just skip the whole dimmer switch technology all-together, outfitting a lamp with a companion smart plug is a great way to take advantage of Alexa, Assistant, or Siri. To that effect, we just so happen to be tracking the second-best best prices of the year across a series of smart plugs from various brands. All delivering HomeKit control, with a few even packing Thread support, pricing now starts at $10 and arrives on ultra-affordable models, energy-tracking solutions, and more. Then just make sure to shop everything else in our smart home guide.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

