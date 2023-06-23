Second-best prices of the year land on HomeKit smart plugs from $10 (Reg. $13+)

Amazon is now offering the best prices of the year on Eve’s popular Energy HomeKit Smart Plug. Normally selling for $40, clipping the on-page coupon will now drop the price down to $31.96 shipped. Now cutting 20% off that usual price tag, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year. It’s within $2 of the all-time low and the best in over a month since a drop earlier in the spring. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Those who can live without the built-in energy monitoring features will want to check out the Wemo Smart Plug V4 instead. This more affordable offering was also just recently refreshed with Thread support, delivering a compact design that lets you control lamps, fans, and more with Siri. Right now, it’ll only set you back $25 at Amazon, providing one of the best smart plugs on the market for less than the more capable option above. It’s also $5 off and marking the second-best discount of the year.

If your setup can get away without a reliance on Thread, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $9.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone.

But should none of those form-factor are quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Eve Energy Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

