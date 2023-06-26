Act fast and score a 2-node mesh Google Nest WiFi system for just $67 (Save $200)

Kohl’s is now offering the best discount yet on this Google Nest WiFi Router with Point system. Including two nodes, you’d normally pay as much as $269. But now thanks to a clearance offer, you can drop the price down to just $67.25 shipped. That is far below previous mentions, beats the competing Amazon discount by $103, and is a new all-time low. This is over $200 off the original MSRP, as well, and a notable chance to bring home a compelling home network upgrade for dirt cheap. Providing 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mesh coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, the main router will also double as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. It’s then supplemented by another node for even more balanced coverage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

At just $67, you’re not going to find a system on the market that offers this kind of bang for your buck. Sure it might not be a Wi-Fi 6 offering, but for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, this is easily going to be your best bet.

If you’d prefer to go with a mesh system from another brand, we’re tracking some early Prime Day savings in the eero stable right now. Still live from last week, the savings on previous-generation systems may not be as compelling as the Nest clearance offer above, but still lets you make out for less. Pricing starts at $45 and delivers some networking upgrades in a few different packages.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!