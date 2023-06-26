Today’s Android game and app deals: HOOK 1 and 2, Earthlings Beware!, DISTRAINT 2, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Alongside everything else in our Android deal hub, this morning also saw a notable price drop hit the OnePlus 10T with a new all-time low bringing the price down to $430. That deal joins software offers including HOOK 1 and 2, Earthlings Beware!, DISTRAINT 2, Roguelite 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on HOOK 2:

Hook 2 is a minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. This time I have added an extra dimension to the game. Your task is to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that you discover as you play. You will find here only relaxing, minimalistic puzzles without unnecessary ads, scoring or even text.

