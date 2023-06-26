OnePlus 10T is now an even better value with $220 discount down to all-time low of $430

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the OnePlus 10T. Making the unlocked Android smartphone an even better value compared to the brand’s latest flagship, Amazon is cutting down the usual $650 price tag to a far more enticing $429.99 shipped. With $220 in savings attached, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. If you missed out on the previous chance to score this handset for this low earlier in spring, now is another opportunity to score one of the better values on the Android market.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

One of my favorite aspects of the 10T is all of the fresh cases that OnePlus has made to complement its recent smartphone. And with $100 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

If going with a previous-generation flagship isn’t how you want to bring home a new smartphone, OnePlus did just launched its new Nord N30 5G. This new budget-friendly handset arrives with some launch savings attached thanks to a bundle promotion that on top of including an official case, also throws in a pair of the new Nord Buds 2. Amounting to a $375 total value, the price drops down to $282 in order to score you the best value yet.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

