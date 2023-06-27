elago’s new 3D vintage cassette AirPods Pro 2 case with lanyard sees first deal at $14.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering ghee first deal on its new AirPods Pro 2 Cassette Tape Case at $14.39. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $18 directly from elago, you can now score the classic white model at the best price we have ever tracked. The black/gray variant is still up at full price right now though. Delivering on the brand’s usual quirky and adorable aesthetics, the new Cassette Tape Case brings that vintage nostalgic design to your flagship Apple earbuds experience with a molded 3D approach complete with all of the details you would expect. It will protect your case in retro style from bumps and scratches and includes the brand’s lanyard strap with the price of admission here. Head below for additional details.

The elago hard plastic clear cases come in at a lower $13 Prime shipped right now. But you can save even more with these basic BRG silicone models that sell for $8.50 Prime shipped with an included carabiner-style slip, wireless charging compatibility, and loads of different colorway options.

If you prefer a more modest and minimalist take to AirPods protection, the latest from Totallee is worth a look. We just had a chance to give its new AirPods cases a test for review and found them to be a perfectly capable and notable option for folks that can appreciate Totallee’s brand of simplicity and logo-free design – all of the details you need on the new AirPods Pro 2 and 3rd generation cases are right here. Just be sure to scope out these amazing new Spider-Man models from CASETiFY as well.

elago AirPods Pro 2 Cassette Tape Case features:

Another retro design by elago transforms your charging case into a nostalgic cassette tape. This design mixes new music listening technology with the old – bringing you something that is a blast from the past.

Premium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. Precise cutout allows you to access the lanyard attachment for the ability to attach it to anything you want.

Attention to detail is evident with all of the little screw details and indents that appeared on classic cassette tapes! Faux magnetic audio tape even shows in the middle section. Don’t miss out on adding this awesome case to your collection.

