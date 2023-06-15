CASETiFY’s latest case collection brings Spider-Man to your iPhone 14, AirPods, and more

Are your Spidey-Senses tingling or is that just CASETiFY’s newest collaboration? Today the popular smartphone case maker is back with its latest collection of themed covers, this time tapping into one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. Miles Morales might be all Spider-Man fans can think about right now, but the folks at CASETiFY are going back to a more classic rendition of the hero for a new lineup of iPhone 14 cases, AirPods covers, and other gear for your web-slinging everyday carry.

CASETiFY Spider-Man iPhone 14 cases coming soon

CASETiFY is back with another collection of its iconic Apple accessories. Though it really wouldn’t be a new product launch without having some fresh new iPhone 14 cases, of which the Spider-Man collection is packed with. There’s most notably a new mask case that headlines the lineup with a holographic design bearing the friendly neighborhood here’s signature look. And if you’re more of a Venom fan, you’re also in luck with a similarly-styled case for Spider-Man’s foe. Each of the covers start at $72 and come in all kinds of designs including models with MagSafe, and more.

The lineup also has some other fun covers for all of Apple’s latest smartphones. You’ll find even more unique designs that lean into Peter Parker’s time as a newspaper photographer, some covers decked out in classic suit designs, and even clear models that have Spider-Man hanging from the camera cutout.

On top of being known for its iPhone 14 cases, CASETiFY also makes some of the most fun accessories for the rest of your Apple kit, too. Its AirPods cases normally steal the show, and this new collection is no different. This time around, the Spider-Man AirPods Pro case is easily going to be one of the favorites from CASETiFY, with a 3D design that covers your AirPods in a fun yet protective form-factor. It’ll cost $72, but really does give you an incredibly slick way to strap AirPods onto your bag and more.

Another favorite has to be the theme MagSafe charger. CASETiFY has been coming out with some fun 7.5W magnetic pads in the past, but this spider web-themed one has to be one of the more creative takes on an iPhone 14 accessory. It’ll sell for $52 when it launches alongside the rest of the collection.

CASETiFY’s latest collection swings into action later this month

Officially launching later on in the month, the all-new CASETiFY Spider-Man Cases will be hitting store shelves officially on June 29. Though ahead of time, you can swing over to the official online storefront and put your name on the waitlist in order to score some early access to the lineup. Going live just a tad earlier, the covers will land on in the evening of June 28.

As per usual with these limited-edition collaborations, once the cases sell out, they’re gone. So if any of the new Spider-Man accessories from CASETiFY do catch your eye, best to make sure you have the priority access locked in and be ready for the drop later on in the month. We’ll be getting our hands on some of the accessories hopefully before launch day, so stay tuned for a review of what the company has in store for fans this time around. Otherwise, you can just go check out everything on the landing page over at CASETiFY’s official site.

9to5Toys’ Take

Spider-Man has been all I see online as of late after the theatrical debut of Across the Spider-Verse, so this new CASETiFY collection really couldn’t come at a better time. I will say I do wish that there was a little more love for my man Miles, but the iPhone 14 cases and accessories that do make the cut with those signature red and blue designs really do shine as some of the company’s most inspired releases yet.

I thought that CASETiFY had already went above and beyond with its last Star Wars collection featuring gear from The Mandalorian. And then boom, the company is back with an even more vibrant collaboration that manages to catch my attention in an entirely different way. I’m excited to get my hands on the cases in the coming days, and can’t wait to share my thoughts once I can finally deck out my handset in those signature Spidey vibes.

