Tested: Totallee’s new 100% recycled logo-free MagSafe AirPods cases with a clean matte finish

It’s time to take a closer look at the new Totallee matte AirPods cases that debuted back in early May of this year. Once again delivering on the branding-free minimalist approach we have seen on its iPhone cases for years, the new Totallee AirPods cases feature a similar vibe in three different colorways with models available for both the latest AirPods Pro 2 and the 3rd generation of the standard model Apple earbuds. We had a chance to give them a try over the last couple weeks and it’s time to let everyone know how it all went in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series down below.

Hands-on with the new Totallee matte AirPods cases

Available in black, green, and beige, Totallee is once again employing is completely minimalist design approach from its iPhone case collection. Its Apple handset covers have become a mainstay in our yearly roundup and a favorite in the category for a reason. This design approach does away with logos, text, and other frills to provide a simple and clean look to protect and decorate your gear – this is what Totallee does best and it is doing it again with its new AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3rd Gen cases.

The specific type of matte finish here is certainly a highlight, but it’s the environmentally-conscious way Totallee sourced its materials that really shines. These are 100% recycled AirPods cases, not mostly recycled or ethically sourced animal skins, but rather complete reused plastic with a nice soft, and yet slightly textured finish done the right way.

The new AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3rd Gen cases sells for $29 directly from the Totallee site – they are now yet available on Amazon like much of its iPhone case lineup.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Made of 100% recycled plastic

Qi and MagSafe compatibility

Complete branding-free

Everyday protection from drops, scratches, and dirt.

Available for AirPods Pro 2 and 3rd Gen

9to5Toys’ Take

In many ways, the Totallee matte AirPods cases seem like just another batch of basic covers for Apple’s latest earbud models. And that is very much true. But Totallee really shines in the minimalist tech accessory category with its iPhone collections that launch every September being a great example of that. Its new AirPods solutions deliver on much of the same sentiment; a simple, completely logo-free cover with a nice matte finish that just does its job without having some ugly text/logo splattered all over the place on the design. They present a sort of elegant solution in that way, which is something that I can certainly appreciate.

The matte finish is very nice here, and especially so on the the earthy green and beige tones that seem to fall right in line with some of the emerging fashion trends over the last couple years. It has a slight textured finish while remaining mostly smooth both in terms of the way they feel and look. The beige colorway sort of reminds me of the vibe on the Kim Kardashion Beats Fit Pro colorways.

As we touched on above, Totallee has managed to achieve this look and feel with a “100%” recycled build. At this point anything that keeps the environment in mind is a good thing and, I for one, expect these plastic add-ons we are only going to get to use for the life cycle of the product they are accessorizing to be as close to 100% recycled as possible. All things considered, it is just a basic plastic shell after all, so there’s really no good excuse not to reuse the building materials.

The fit is just right, the lid design doesn’t get in the way of opening and closing your AirPods case, and the cutouts are all in the right places… mostly. The access to the lanyard connector, charging port on the bottom, and the speakers are just as expected, but Totallee has decided to eschew some kind of small cutout for the AirPods case’s front-mounted LED. Not an issue for me – I like the completely clean approach here – but some folks are certainly use to taking a look at the LED for charge notification and for feedback on whether or not the case has successfully landed on your Qi pad of choice. The AirPods Pro 2 make a nice little audible ding anyway, but something to keep in mind. On that note, MagSafe support and Qi charging work just fine through the case when installed on AirPods as well.

While some folks might find the three colorway options, black, beige, and green, limiting, I for one am a big fan of all three. A navy, purple, or even a light stone option might be welcomed additions, presenting a more universally appealing collection of cases, but it is what it is for now, and it wouldn’t be out of character for Totallee to introduce new colors down the line.

