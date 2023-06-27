Govee indoor/outdoor smart color light strips start from $15 ahead of July 4th (Up to 40% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 32.8-foot run of smart RGBIC Outdoor LED Strip Lights for $48.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 at Amazon with all of the outdoor models on the official site going for at least that much or more, today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is more than 30% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices of the year. Ready to add a pop of color and ambiance to your outdoor space ahead of July 4th festivities, these versatile strip lights can be used in a plethora of ways and places in your yard and on the patio. The waterproof strips are controllable via the smart companion app over Bluetooth, delivering your choice of over 16 million colors, combinations there of, and can even sync to the beat of your music. More details and deals from $15 below.

If you don’t need something for outdoors, Govee’s Amazon storefront its also offering this pair of 25-foot (50 feet total) Smart LED Strip Lights for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $25 at Amazon as of late, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. With app and voice control via Alexa/Google Assistant alongside 64 different scenes to chose from (FX and color combinations), not to mention music syncing, this is an affordable way to land some smart lighting for in the house.

For the latest and greatest from Govee, it just introduced some of its first HomeKit-ready Matter smart light strips to the market and we are already seeing a solid price drop. Folks invested in Apple’s smart home ecosystem will want to take a look at these regularly $60 light strips while they are down at $45. All of the details you need are right here and then swing by our smart home hub for more.

Govee RGBIC Outdoor LED Strip Lights features:

RGBIC Lighting Effect: Govee RGBIC technology allows you to personalize each outdoor strip light segment to display a larger variety of colors. Enhance outdoor look with Govee outdoor LED strip lights and help your house stand out.

Smart App Control: Connect to Govee Home app via Bluetooth to power your outdoor LED lights on/off, adjust brightness, change colors, set the timer function. Suitable for patio decor (Remote Not Included, doesn’t support Wi-Fi and voice control).

IP65 Waterproof: With IP65 waterproof tube case, Govee outdoor lights can be installed eaves and withstand splashes or rainfall. Ensure you a safe and colorful lighting experience. The adapter is waterproof. A nice addition to 4th of july decorations.

