Massive deal knocks Ozark Trail’s Welded Hard Sided Cooler bag down to $39 today (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
Sports-FitnessWalmartOzark Trail
Reg. $100 $39
Ozark Trail 36 Can Welded Hard Sided Cooler

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail 36 Can Welded Hard Sided Cooler for $39 shipped. This regularly $100 cooler bag is now seeing a massive $60 or 60% price drop from its typical going rate at Walmart. Today’s deal is $13 under the previous deal we tracked and the lowest total we have seen yet. Ready for all of your outdoor adventures this summer, sports events for the kids, road trips, and days at the beach, it can carry up to 36 cans, snacks, and more. It features an air-tight seal with a leak-proof design that is waterproof alongside some extra mesh exterior pockets and a multi-layered thermal insulation that “keeps ice for days.” More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name option with this kind of capacity for under $39. But if you can make do with a more casual model, this 24-can TOURIT Cooler Bag sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. A relatively popular solution, it comes in a few different colorways, also provides some external storage space, and keeps drinks cool for up to 12 hours. 

Alongside this ongoing price drop on its Triton 2-burner Propane Camping Stove at $67.50, the latest Amazon Coleman outdoor gear sale is worth a look as well. You’ll find some cooler deals as well as a series of tents and canopies for staying out of the sun, camping lanterns, sleeping bags, and much more to upgrade your summer adventure kit for less. All of the details alongside some of our top picks from the sale event are waiting in our previous roundup right here from $26 shipped

Ozark Trail 36 Can Welded Hard Sided Cooler features:

The Ozark Trail 36 Can Leak Proof RF Welded Cooler is designed for serious outdoor fun. This hard-sided, rugged cooler features a heavy-duty, waterproof exterior that is resistant to mildew, punctures, and UV Rays and has a food-grade hard-liner interior. It comes equipped with a water-repellent, zippered pocket on the front and two mesh pockets and daisy chain attachments located on each side. With multi-layered high-performance thermal insulation, this cooler works to keep ice for days. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Ozark Trail

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Alienware’s Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 480Hz G-...
Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest 100% recycled ma...
Official Apple Watch Sport Loop now start from $32 on A...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Dwarf Journey...
LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set includes ...
Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership for only $25 with au...
Bring Jackery’s 200W SolarSaga solar panel on your su...
Early Prime Day price drop delivers best price ever on ...
Load more...
Show More Comments