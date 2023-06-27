Massive deal knocks Ozark Trail’s Welded Hard Sided Cooler bag down to $39 today (Reg. $100)

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail 36 Can Welded Hard Sided Cooler for $39 shipped. This regularly $100 cooler bag is now seeing a massive $60 or 60% price drop from its typical going rate at Walmart. Today’s deal is $13 under the previous deal we tracked and the lowest total we have seen yet. Ready for all of your outdoor adventures this summer, sports events for the kids, road trips, and days at the beach, it can carry up to 36 cans, snacks, and more. It features an air-tight seal with a leak-proof design that is waterproof alongside some extra mesh exterior pockets and a multi-layered thermal insulation that “keeps ice for days.” More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name option with this kind of capacity for under $39. But if you can make do with a more casual model, this 24-can TOURIT Cooler Bag sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. A relatively popular solution, it comes in a few different colorways, also provides some external storage space, and keeps drinks cool for up to 12 hours.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on its Triton 2-burner Propane Camping Stove at $67.50, the latest Amazon Coleman outdoor gear sale is worth a look as well. You’ll find some cooler deals as well as a series of tents and canopies for staying out of the sun, camping lanterns, sleeping bags, and much more to upgrade your summer adventure kit for less. All of the details alongside some of our top picks from the sale event are waiting in our previous roundup right here from $26 shipped.

Ozark Trail 36 Can Welded Hard Sided Cooler features:

The Ozark Trail 36 Can Leak Proof RF Welded Cooler is designed for serious outdoor fun. This hard-sided, rugged cooler features a heavy-duty, waterproof exterior that is resistant to mildew, punctures, and UV Rays and has a food-grade hard-liner interior. It comes equipped with a water-repellent, zippered pocket on the front and two mesh pockets and daisy chain attachments located on each side. With multi-layered high-performance thermal insulation, this cooler works to keep ice for days.

