PETKIT’s up to $799 self-cleaning smart app-controlled kitty litter box is now down at $399

The official PETKIT Amazon storefront is now offering its PuraX Self-Cleaning Smart Litter Box for $399 shipped. This model actually fetches closer to $799 directly from PETKIT where it is now marked down to $499. It, however, typically sells in the same $499 range at Amazon over the last few months and is now $100 off to deliver the best price we can find. Today’s deal also matches our previous Gold Box offer and the lowest we have tracked all year. The PuraX smart litter box features automatic scooping and deodorizing to make your life even easier – it requires no more than “30-minutes of cleaning once every 2 to 8 weeks.” It also connects with a companion app to deliver real-time updates of the state of the litter box as well as statistics on your cat’s health (more on this below) alongside support for multiple pets. The Amazon listing ships with four bottles of deodorizing replacement solution as part of today’s offer. You’ll find more deals and details below.

A more affordable option in the intelligent kitty litter game comes by way of the PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box. This one carries a $230 price tag on Amazon right now to provide a similar, albeit slightly less high-tech, option that comes in at far less than the PETKIT model above.

Elsewhere in pet-related deals, we are still tracking a solid offer on the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet AirTag holder at under $14 Prime shipped alongside a slew of other notable options from the brand. You’ll also want to check out the new Tile for Cats tracker package that aims to help you keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline at an even lower price than Apple’s AirTag system. All of the details you need on that are waiting in our launch coverage from a few months ago.

PETKIT PuraX Self-Cleaning Smart Litter Box features:

Purax Smart Litter Box: Not only automatic poop scooping, but also automatic deodorization, instead of cleaning litter every day, now you only need to do 30 minutes cleaning once every 2 weeks-8 weeks, very worth the initial cost for the savings in sanity, time, smell, mess, litter.

100% Safe and Reliable: xSecure security system, we applied Hall sensor, infrared sensor, weight sensor, anti-trap infrared sensor to this automatic cat litter box, just to make sure your pet is not at risk. The remote alert device also allows you to be notified via your cell phone in time for emergencies.Warm Tips: Applicable weight range for cats: 1.5kg to 8kg, do not use for young pets under 6 months.

Through the PETKIT app(2.4G Wifi Needed), you can control the automatic cat toilet remotely, and view informations about your pet’s usage to track your cat’s health. For example, we provide you with data on how often your cat uses it each day, which can help you detect any urinary problems in advance. PETKIT is always looking for ways to let you know more about your pets’ health.

