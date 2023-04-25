Keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline with the new Tile for Cats tracker package

Today we are getting our first look at the new Tile for Cats – a combination of the brand’s Sticker item (kitty) tracker and its new collar accessory. The brand has been going neck and neck with AirTag since Apple jumped into the product category in 2021 but has largely held its own with a broader range of products, bundle offers, and, in some cases, slightly lower price tags. Today, it is looking to help pet owners keep tabs on what can be the most elusive of domesticated furry friends with its new Tile for Cats package. Head below for a closer look.

Tile for Cats

The Tile range currently consists of a series of more affordable models with nonreplaceable batteries alongside the pro variant that you can flip out to extend the product’s life. Generally starting in the $25 range (oftentimes as low as $20 or less on Amazon), it is now combining its already available, current-generation Tile Sticker tracker (that’s the rounded one you can see here on its own) with a new accessory just for your cuddly four-legged feline.

Tile for Cats is essentially the same current-generation Tile Sticker model packaged with the brand’s new “durable silicone collar accessory.” Users simply stick the adhesive side of the item tracker into the collar attachment and slide it through any existing collar. (The collar in the imagery is not included here.)

The safe, low-profile design sits close to your cat’s neck instead of dangling, while the special coating prevents fur, dirt, and dust from collecting.

Features at a glance:

Includes 1 Tile Sticker, and 1 collar attachment

Fits cat collars ⅜” to ¾” wide with or without breakaway mechanisms

Up to 250 ft/76 m Bluetooth range

Up to three-year nonreplaceable, nonremovable battery

Water-resistant

Works with Android and Apple devices

Voice-assisted finding with Alexa, Google, and Siri

Collar not included

In other words, you’re getting the same feature set you would expect from a Tile Sticker – Android- and iOS-compatibility, 250-foot Bluetooth range, three-year nonreplaceable and nonremovable battery, voice command action, and more – just with Tile’s new collar attachment included.

That’s all good and well and is certainly something that will deliver some peace of mind to owners of overly adventurous cats, but it also highlights a somewhat underwhelming new release. There are no new features; it’s just the same product you have been able to purchase for well over a year with a silicone collar attachment included – something you can find from other brands in droves for even longer than that. Existing Tile owners can’t even purchase the Tile collar attachment on its own (at least as of right now).

Having said that, there’s nothing particularly wrong with it in any way from what I can tell, and the Tile for Cats package is selling for $40 – you’re essentially paying $10 for the collar attachment, as the Sticker tracker goes for $30.

Get a closer look at the new bundle on the official site and swing by our hands-on review of the latest-gen Tile trackers right here.

