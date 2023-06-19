Elevation Lab makes some of the best AirTag cases/mounts, now on sale from $14

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
Reg. $20+ From $14
ElevationLab TagVault AirTag Strap

Elevation Lab makes some of the best and most robust Apple AirTag cases, mounts, and covers on the market. They easily landed in our roundup of the best AirTag cases and remain some of the best options for your money anywhere. We are now tracking some solid offers on a range of different models, from its original waterproof vault to the pet collar model, bike mounts, adhesive variants, and even one made to connect to the straps on your backpack. One of the only models that isn’t seeing some kind of price drop right now is the new fabric adhesive model made to attach to bags and other polyester/rubberized materials we featured for the first time back in April. Head below for a breakdown of the deals. 

Elevation Lab AirTag case and mount deals:

***Note: Some of the models highlighted below are also marked down at Amazon when you purchase the 2- and 4-packs at even lower per case/mount prices. 

Be sure top check out the latest AirTag cases from OtterBox as well as the TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder

And then head over to our curated Apple deal hub where you’ll find deals on AirTags, iPads, MacBooks, and more the as soon as they go live. 

Elevation Lab TagVault features:

  • Discreet – all matte black.
  • Doesn’t dangle, low-profile.
  • Easy to install thru-strap design with custom self-piercing screws (patent pending). Driver included.
  • Indestructible fiber reinforced composite construction + stainless steel hardware.
  • Works with strap thicknesses up to 0.20″ (padded material will compress).
  • Great for backpacks, camera straps, gym bags, travel gear & a lot more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ElevationLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elgato Cam Link 4K delivers 4K30 or 1080p60 HDMI to you...
Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop upgrade...
UGREEN’s 100W PD Steam Deck Dock with 4K HDMI out...
Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker upg...
Review: Logitech’s beloved Mac keyboard gets even bet...
Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits th...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Prune, Packag...
Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink...
Load more...
Show More Comments