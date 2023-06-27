Satechi’s aluminum 6-in-1 Pro Hub Mini plugs right into your M2 MacBook at $53 (Reg. $70)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now giving you the chance to outfit your M2 MacBook with one of the more notable USB-C hubs on the market. Its Pro Hub Mini clicks right into the side of your machine for a streamlined setup, and is now droping down to $53 shipped after the on-page coupon has been applied. Down from $70, this $17 discount is delivering the best discount of the year. It’s 5% below our previous mention from a sitewide sale and is the first discount in over a month.

As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Mini arrives with an array of six different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, two standard USB-A slots, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Oh, and throw in the 3.5mm audio jack for good measure, too. We break down what to expect further in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an option that is an absolute match made in heaven for Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air, earlier in the spring we took a hands-on look at Satechi’s Pro Slim Hub. This accessory picks up with the same Apple-focused design thanks to an aluminum enclosure, just with a more sleek form-factor that houses seven ports in its USB 4 interface. You can get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

But lets say you need something even more capable for your desk. Then you’d want to go with OWC’s 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock while it’s on sale for one of the first times. Sporting a design that makes this one of the more well-made options on the market, the new release is dropping down to $315 in order to turn your portable machine into a more desktop-ready solution.

Satechi Pro Hub Mini features:

Presenting the next-Gen USB4 technology that offers up to 100W charging, up to 5K 60Hz display output, and up to 40 Gbps data transfer speed. To reach 5K video output, you will need to use a computer, thunderbolt cable, and monitor that supports 5K. Note: The MagSafe 3 port on the MacBook Pro (16 inch, M1 Pro/Max, 2021) will charge up to 140W while the USB4 port will support 100W max. For faster charging, use MagSafe 3 port directly on computer

