OWC’s 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock is built like a tank and now at the new $315 low (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesOWC
Reg. $350 $315
OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering the best price we have tracked on its new 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock. Regularly $350 since its unveil at CES earlier this year, you can clip the on-page coupon at Amazon to knock the price down to $314.99 shipped. We have seen a couple price drops down into the $320 range, but today’s offer marks a new all-time low and the best we have tracked. As you’ll know from our coverage and subsequent hands-on review, this is the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply, according to OWC – you don’t need one of those large power bricks to run it. Another thing you’ll know is that it’s built like an absolute tank with a solid metal build housing three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI. The 90W of power passthrough charges connected machines alongside support for up to 8K video resolutions (more details on that can be found right here). Swing by our hands-on review for a closer look and down for more.  

Another solid option in the Thunderbolt dock space are the models from CalDigit. Among some of our favorites out there, we also happen to be tracking some notable price drops on a couple different models right now starting from $220 shipped and you can get more details in our hands-on review

Be sure to also scope out the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 HDMI and 2.5GbE from Sonnet and then head over to our Mac accessories hub for additional deals. Some highlights there include Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard alongside the new golden Beetle X31 and this particularly notable price drop on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s portable SSD that is now among the most affordable options in its class. Dive into the details on the latter right here

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
OWC

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Reolink’s huge 14th-anniversary sale takes up to 40% ...
Alienware’s Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 480Hz G-...
Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest 100% recycled ma...
Official Apple Watch Sport Loop now start from $32 on A...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Dwarf Journey...
LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set includes ...
Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership for only $25 with au...
Bring Jackery’s 200W SolarSaga solar panel on your su...
Load more...
Show More Comments