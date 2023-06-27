OWC’s 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock is built like a tank and now at the new $315 low (Reg. $350)

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering the best price we have tracked on its new 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock. Regularly $350 since its unveil at CES earlier this year, you can clip the on-page coupon at Amazon to knock the price down to $314.99 shipped. We have seen a couple price drops down into the $320 range, but today’s offer marks a new all-time low and the best we have tracked. As you’ll know from our coverage and subsequent hands-on review, this is the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply, according to OWC – you don’t need one of those large power bricks to run it. Another thing you’ll know is that it’s built like an absolute tank with a solid metal build housing three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI. The 90W of power passthrough charges connected machines alongside support for up to 8K video resolutions (more details on that can be found right here). Swing by our hands-on review for a closer look and down for more.

Another solid option in the Thunderbolt dock space are the models from CalDigit. Among some of our favorites out there, we also happen to be tracking some notable price drops on a couple different models right now starting from $220 shipped and you can get more details in our hands-on review.

Be sure to also scope out the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 HDMI and 2.5GbE from Sonnet and then head over to our Mac accessories hub for additional deals. Some highlights there include Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard alongside the new golden Beetle X31 and this particularly notable price drop on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s portable SSD that is now among the most affordable options in its class. Dive into the details on the latter right here.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

