Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter has never sold for less with $360 discount to $440 low

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $439.56 shipped. Arriving at its best price ever, today’s offer lands from the usual $800 going rate with $360 in savings attached. This is well below our previous mention from back in March that was $604. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Normally we’d take a step down Segway’s F series of electric scooters to offer a more affordable alternative. But with as low as the lead deal is, even the regularly more affordable F30 model sells for more. If you’re even thinking about getting an electric scooter right now, the lead deal really is as good of an offer as we’ve seen, or are seeing right now. Especially when the far more affordable F30 version is selling for $10 more right now.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that the work week is officially underway, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings have switch over to summer discounts.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

