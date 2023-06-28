Just $13 scores you iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini iPhone car mount at 24% off

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the popular iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Car Mount. This dashboard-ready offering typically sells for $17, but is now seeing its first discount of the year down to $12.80. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 24%, today’s offer is a rare chance to save and a notable way to upgrade your ride. Whether you have a summer road trip in the books or just need a more practical upgrade for daily commutes, this mount from iOttie delivers just the place to rest your phone during drives. It relies on the brand’s Easy One Touch mechanism, that means you can place and remove your handset from the mount with just one hand. It’s compatible with most smartphone sizes, including the latest iPhone 14 series, Pixel 7/Pro, and more.

At just $13, there really aren’t any other models on the market that we’d recomend over this tried and true offering from iOttie. The brand makes some of our favorite accessories at 9to5Toys, and even though this isn’t one of its latest releases, it’s still as well-reviewed and reliable of a solution as they come.

As far as the latest from the brand goes, iOttie just launched its most capable MagSafe mount to date. Delivering a dashboard design, the company has packed an actively-cooled build into its new Pro car mount. Having just debuted last month, there’s also a new mini mount joining the Velox lineup that on top of keeping your iPhone 14 in view, also charges your device with 7.5W speeds.

iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Car Mount features:

Patented Easy One Touch mechanism allows quick one-hand open and close operation. Holds all phone and case combinations from 2. 3″ – 3. 5″. Suction cup offers high stick strength, can be paired with separate dashboard pad for added strength

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!