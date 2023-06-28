Ninja’s 1,100W iced drink-ready blender returns to 2023 low at $65 for today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at a 35% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also only the second tine we have seen it drop this low all year and a notable chance to upgrade your blending setup. Ready for smoothies, protein shakes, iced cocktails this summer, and meal prep, this model features 1,100 watts of power that can handle “the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds.” It makes use of a pair of Auto-iQ preset programs that are “uniquely timed for smoothies and crushed ice” alongside the inclusion of a 24-ounce single-serve cup with a spout lid so you can take your beverage anywhere with minimal dishes to deal with after the fact. Head below for more details.

An even more compact solution comes by way of the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender. This one delivers on a similar experience but with a pair of to-go cups and lids at a lower $60 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as powerful with a 700W motor, but that might be more than enough for some folks and you get an extra blending cup in the package.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for additional deals to upgrade your cooking and grilling setup for less. This offer on Royal Gourmet’s Portable Grill will have you cooking like a champ just about anywhere at the lowest price we have tracked this year. Now down to $50 shipped, it is also among the best prices you’ll find from a brand you’ll recognize and you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set right here.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more. 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results. Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!