Ninja’s 1,100W iced drink-ready blender returns to 2023 low at $65 for today only (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $100 $65

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at a 35% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also only the second tine we have seen it drop this low all year and a notable chance to upgrade your blending setup. Ready for smoothies, protein shakes, iced cocktails this summer, and meal prep, this model features 1,100 watts of power that can handle “the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds.” It makes use of a pair of Auto-iQ preset programs that are “uniquely timed for smoothies and crushed ice” alongside the inclusion of a 24-ounce single-serve cup with a spout lid so you can take your beverage anywhere with minimal dishes to deal with after the fact. Head below for more details. 

An even more compact solution comes by way of the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender. This one delivers on a similar experience but with a pair of to-go cups and lids at a lower $60 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as powerful with a 700W motor, but that might be more than enough for some folks and you get an extra blending cup in the package.  

Then go swing by our home goods hub for additional deals to upgrade your cooking and grilling setup for less. This offer on Royal Gourmet’s Portable Grill will have you cooking like a champ just about anywhere at the lowest price we have tracked this year. Now down to $50 shipped, it is also among the best prices you’ll find from a brand you’ll recognize and you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set right here

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more. 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results. Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet hits early Prime Day pricing a...
Samsung Galaxy S22/Ultra all-time lows arrive from $498...
Apple Pencil 2 complements your new M2 iPad Pro at seco...
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 with Thunderbolt 4 a...
HP’s Omen 34c UltraWide 165Hz gaming monitor sees...
Reolink’s huge 14th-anniversary sale takes up to 40% ...
Alienware’s Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 480Hz G-...
Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest 100% recycled ma...
Load more...
Show More Comments