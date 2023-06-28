WD_BLACK 4TB Game Drive for Xbox delivers economic storage at the $94 Amazon low today

While the hard drive version can’t keep up the HDD variants in terms of speed, they offer a ton of value in terms of storage capacity for the price. And Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox down at $93.49 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently selling on sale for $110 at Best Buy, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the lowest we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low on the 4TB Xbox version as well. For comparison’s sake, just 2TB of the P40 WD_BLACK SSD Game Drive sells for $170 on sale right now. Delivering an economic way to add some of WD’s metal-plated game storage to your setup, this one packs in 4TB of space so you can both store and take your game library with you wherever you might need it. Head below for more deals and details.

Don’t need the 4TB of storage capacity? Amazon is also offering the 2TB multi-platform version down at $74.99 shipped today. Still well below the price of the 2TB SSD versions, this one typically carries an $85 regular price. While not the deepest deal, it is the second-lowest we have tracked this year and a notable alternative to the model featured here above.

If you, however, prefer to go with the speedy SSD solutions, the Samsung T7 Shield is a more affordable option than the aforementioned P40. The latest model from the brand is now sitting at its best Amazon price yet with the black variant going for $117 shipped, down from the regular $185 price tag. Take a closer look at this deal while the price is right in our previous coverage.

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive features:

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included with purchase (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)

Works with Xbox Series X/S (store and play Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox series S games.)

Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.

High-performance HDD in speeds up to 130MB/s to optimize your console or PC gaming experience. (Based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.)

