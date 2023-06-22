Best Amazon price yet just hit Samsung’s latest T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD at $117 (Reg. $185)

We are now tracking the best price yet on Samsung’s latest 2TB portable SSD and you might not want to sleep on this one for too long if you’re interested. Amazon is now offering the black model Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $116.99 shipped. Regularly $185 directly from Samsung where it is currently on sale for $130 – the same price you’ll find the blue and beige models on Amazon. While we have seen a number of drops on this since its release last year, today’s deal comes in at $4 under the price of the previous low and might not stick around for very long. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one features a unique ridged rubber shield alongside 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, and USB-C connectivity. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience here and head below for more.

More of this week’s best portable SSD deals:

Looking for an internal solution instead? This morning saw the very first price drop go live on WD_BLACK’s brand new officially licensed PS5 SN850P SSD and we are still tracking the best prices yet on Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD alongside ongoing offers on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s PRO LPX as well.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance…Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects…Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

