Bundle a 3-node eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $195 (Reg. $355)

As part of its early Prime Day promotions, Amazon is offering its 3-node eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Networking System with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $194.99 shipped. For comparison, normal pricing for the eero 6+ setup goes for $299 when not on pre-Prime Day discount, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max adds another $55 in value. In total, you’re saving $160 here, which knocks 45% off and also delivers a new all-time low here.

Designed to give your home complete Wi-Fi coverage, you’ll find that the three nodes here will blanket up to 4,500-square feet of your house in wireless networking. With two Gigabit Ethernet ports, you can use one as WAN and the other as LAN, or opt for both being LAN so you can have a pair of wired networking jacks that connect back to the main hub wirelessly. On top of that, eero 6+ also packs a built-in Zigbee hub to act as a smart home command center for your devices. Add to that the included Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which delivers 4K Dolby Vision playback as well as Wi-Fi 6 networking. That’s right, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Wi-Fi 6, making it the perfect pair with your new eero 6+ mesh setup. Learn more about eero’s 6+ mesh Wi-Fi network in our announcement coverage, then be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Head below for more.

Go ahead and spend just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 5-pack of CAT6 Ethernet cables on Amazon for under $12. Each Ethernet cable measures five feet in length and is capable of Gigabit networking with ease. In fact, at CAT6, you’ll be capable of 10Gb/s speeds, making sure these cables are ready for future network upgrades too. Having spare CAT6 Ethernet cables will help in wiring in additional nodes if you’re going to plug them into the network and also helps you to hook up other wired smart home gear you might want to connect.

Speaking of eero deals, you can still score new all-time lows on previous-generation products. For example, the 3-node previous-generation eero Pro system is down to $150, which originally retailed for $449. Sure, there’s no Wi-Fi 6 capabilities here, but, if you don’t have Gigabit network speeds from your ISP, the previous-generation eero setup will be a fantastic option for your wireless setup.

eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Gigabit speeds for less – Supports wifi speeds up to a gigabit, without the premium price tag. eero 6+ is our most affordable gigabit system ever.

Wi-Fi 6 gets a bandwidth boost – eero 6+ supports additional wifi bandwidth on the 160 MHz radio channel (that’s just wifi talk for faster connectivity). With the eero 6+, there’s enough bandwidth for the whole family to work, stream, and video chat—all at the same time.

Connectivity you can count on – eero 6+ gives you all the connectivity with all the reliability. So you can work from home with confidence—and say goodbye to dropped video calls. Or keep your smart home running, even when you’re away.

