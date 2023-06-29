Skytech’s RTX 3050-powered gaming desktop with 1TB NVMe storage falls to new low of $800

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow i5/8GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Gaming Desktop for $799.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $1,000, today’s deal comes in at $200 off the list price, saves 20%, and also marks a new all-time low for this desktop. While we did see an RTX 3050 desktop go for this price back earlier this month, it had a Ryzen 5 processor and only 500GB of SSD storage, with today’s deal coming in with an i5 and 1TB of SSD storage. Ready to jumpstart your gaming setup, this desktop might not pack the latest from Intel or NVIDIA, but it’s still a great starting point. The i5-10400F processor has enough power to handle your daily tasks and workflow, while the RTX 3050 is perfect for starting out with PC gaming. It supports NVIDIA’s DLSS tech and also has an NVENC for encoding your live streams or recordings without taking away from gaming performance. All of this combines to offer a solid experience for playing titles at 1080p, delivering 60+ FPS at medium to high settings for most games. Find out more about the RTX 3050 in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

Swap that 1TB NVMe SSD out for this 2TB model to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $92, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively doubling the storage space.

While today’s deal might be designed for 1080p gaming, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to buy ahead for your monitor. For that, we have the HP Omen 34c, which is a 34-inch 3440x1440p 165Hz display which will look gorgeous on any desk. It features a higher 1440p resolution, UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio, and also a refresh rate of 165Hz, which ensures that you can have buttery smooth gaming performance even at higher frame rates. Plus, it’s on sale for $380 right now which is only the second discount and a return to the all-time low.

Skytech Shadow Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!