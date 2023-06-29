Thermacell’s electronic mosquito repellent devices now up to 30% off from $20

If you’re heading up to the lake house for the July 4th weekend, have some upcoming camping trips, or jus want to keep the bugs away int he backyard, Amazon’s latest Thermal sale is now in full swing. Starting from under $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25, you’ll find a range of the brand’s popular mosquito repellant devices to keep things comfortable wherever you might end up this weekend and for the rest of the warmer months. You’re looking at up to 30% off on various rechargeable and battery-powered solutions that provide a varying range of protection from those pesky bugs. Head below for more details and a closer look at the deals. 

Amazon Thermacell deals:

  • Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern $20 (Reg. $24)
    • 15-foot zone protection
  • Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Radius $28 (Reg. $40)
    • Rechargeable
    • 10-foot zone protection
  • Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series $40 (Reg. $50)
    • Rechargeable
    • 20-foot zone protection
  • And even more

If you’re heading outdoors this summer, our fashion hub is loaded with all of the apparel and footwear deals you need. Just be sure to also scope out the latest Amazon latest Coleman camping gear sale at up to 54% off as well as this offer on Royal Gourmet’s Portable Grill at $50. The latter of which will have the BBQ going anywhere with a travel-ready design and more. 

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series features:

Our most advanced repellent system now with up to 9 hours per charge. Thermacell E90 Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone. Easy to use, one button keeps mosquitoes away…powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. No fuel to monitor and replace. Max protection in 15 minutes. Ideal for the backyard, poolside and patio…Repel mosquitoes without DEET sprays or lotions on your skin. No smoke, flames, or harsh odors like citronella. Unscented, liquid repellent cartridges are easy to replace.

