Get your griddle on anywhere with Royal Gourmet’s Portable Grill at $50 (2023 low)

Amazon is now offering the Royal Gourmet 23-inch Outdoor Portable Flat Top Grill for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, it has more typically sold for between $60 and $70 at Amazon this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. In fact, today’s deal is the lowest we have seen all year and the best we have tracked at Amazon since a few brief drops back in late 2021/early 2022. Bring that portable Blackstone-like experience to your camping trips, picnics, and get togethers outside this year at a far more affordable price tag. It runs on one of those standard mini 1-pound propane tanks and provides 221-square inches of cooking space with 12,000BTUs of heat power and a removable stainless steel grease tray for easier clean ups. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with something even smaller and more casual, this Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill is worth a look. The relatively popular solution will only cost you $30 shipped on Amazon right now, just keep in mind its smaller 187-square inch cooking surface and the lack of a flat top griddle.

If you prefer to go with something from Coleman, its Triton 2-burner Propane Camping Stove is down at $67.50 on Amazon right now. This one delivers a portable outdoor stovetop experience with wind guards, a foldable design, and a pair of individually addressable burners alongside enough space for 12-inch pans. Get a closer look right here and dive into the ongoing Coleman camping gear sale at Amazon with deals starting from $26 shipped.

Royal Gourmet 23-inch Portable Flat Top Grill features:

Tabletop grill comes with 17-inch glossy porcelain-enameled cooking surface (221 sq. in. ) and can cook 8 patties at once. Portable and easy to store. With sturdy feet for enhanced stability, this table top grill is perfect for any outdoor cooking events, like camping and tailgating, by using a 1 lb. propane bottle as fuel (not included). Removable, slide-out stainless-steel grease tray collects oil residue while cooking and is easy to clean up after use. Also griddle top is detachable for washing.

