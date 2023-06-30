Score a pair of dual HomeKit meross smart plugs down at $20 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Joining this morning price drop on its HomeKit desk lamp, the official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Dual HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While we have seen this 2-pack down in the $27 range, it has been going for $30 since March at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant-based ecosystems, these versatile plugs each contain a pair of outlets you can control with your smartphone or your voice. They, effectively, can transform a host of regular appliances, lamps, and tech you already have to more intelligent gear with features including scheduling, sunrise and sunset automations, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you’re looking to bring spending down further and don’t need the HomeKit support, this 2-pack of Kasa smart plugs is going for $15 Prime shipped. They aren’t double outlet plugs, but you can spread them throughout the house for voice and smartphone control alongside scheduling and more.

Just be sure to also head over to our recent roundup of Kasa smart home gear for deals on everything from smart bulbs and cameras to additional outlets. The offers start from $10 and are organized for you right here.

Then swing by our dedicated hub for even more including the best prices of the year on the Phillips Hue High Lumen smart bulbs.

meross Dual HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Outlets features:

Compact 2-in-1 Design: WiFi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than the normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A.

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, etc. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home WiFi network. Once your HomeKit bridge set up, it has to kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the WiFi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: Smart outlet supports Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker… to Meross smart plug HomeKit. Just say “Hey Siri, turn on the fan.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!