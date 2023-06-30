Phillips Hue High Lumen smart bulbs fall to best prices of the year: Color $43 (Reg. $65), more from $18

Amazon is now offering one of our favorite smart home lighting solutions at the best price of the year. Courtesy of the Philips Hue stable, its Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb now sells for $43.34 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $65, today’s discount pairs a direct price cut with the added coupon savings in order to deliver the lowest we’ve seen in all of 2023. This amounts to $22 in savings, is $12 under our previous mention from April, and is still one of the first markdowns period. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A far more affordable solution to bringing some of the best smart home lighting tech on the market into your setup, the Philips Hue White Ambiance High Lumen Bulb is also on sale right now. Seeing much of the same extra 15% discount when you clip the on-page coupon as the lead deal, this one drops from the usual $45 going rate down to $30.18. This is $15 off and undercutting our previous mention by an extra $4. These bulbs, on top of adjusting brightness, also let you change the color temperature for setting cooler colors in the morning and warmer hues at night. And if that’s still to pricey for you, drop the color temperature adjustments by going with the standard High Lumen White Bulb at $18.69, down from $22. Both options are still brighter than other Hue bulbs on the market with an equivalent 100W output.

We’re also now ending the work week, with a collection of other notable discounts on tap today in our smart home guide now that Friday has arrived. Amongst everything else out there, the clearance discount on Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit is surely one of the best offers around, especially now that it has dropped down to $77 on Amazon from the usual $175 going rate.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

