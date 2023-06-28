TP-Link Alexa/Google Assistant smart home gear from $10: Color bulbs, switches, and more

Joining this morning’s notable price drop on TP-Link’s outdoor HomeKit smart plug at $22, we are also now tracking a host of deals on a range of its Assistant and Alexa smart home gear for folks invested in the Google and Amazon ecosystems. One standout here, among everything else you’ll find below, is the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 20% price drop and matching the best price we have tracked this year. It is also the lowest total we have seen since a $30 offer over the Black Friday season last year and comes in at just $8 per bulb. With no hub required, you’re scoring four standard 9W A19 smart LED bulbs that are controllable with your smartphone or your voice. They can produce 16 million different colors including shades of traditional warm white light and feature dimming capabilities, scheduling via the companion app, and energy monitoring analytics to bring your bills down. Head below for more Kasa smart gear deals.

More TP-Link Kasa Smart home gear deals:

***Note: Everything listed below is either matching or slightly below our previous roundup.

Then swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your living space with intelligent new gear at a discount. Just some of the highlights you’ll find there include Govee indoor and outdoor smart color light strips from $15 and the very first deals on TP-Link’s new Matter smart light and dimmer switches from $20.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Multi-Color Light Bulb features:

Multicolor & Auto White: Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for everything from a dinner party to a late-night study session. Great for holiday decorations.Voice Control: Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

Drive down energy consumption without losing quality (60 W equivalent). Use timer or schedules to set your lights to automatically turn on and off whenever you want, such as waking up with a soft glow in the morning with sunrise offset.Trusted & Reliable: Kasa is trusted by over 6 Million users. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty. Require 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Operating Humidity 10%~90%RH, Non-condensing

Remote Control: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips.Energy Monitoring & Scheduling: Monitor real-time energy usage. Wifi Protocol IEEE 802.11b/g/n

