FlexiSpot takes up to 50% off electric standing desks in July 4th sale from $190

FlexiSpot’s Independence Day sale is going live today, taking up to 50% off a collection of standing desk packages, motorized frames, desk converters, and all things productivity for your workstation. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk Frame at $319.99. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $180 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. This is sitting as only the second time we have seen it drop this low, too. Available with a selection of different desktop finishes and materials starting from $399.99 with the same $180 in savings attached, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear. Or you could just supply your own desktop and make out for less. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Now I hear you, a more affordable option is more your speed for making the switch over to a standing desk for the first time. FlexiSpot luckily has your back with a series of other discounts for Independence Day. Starting from $150, there are some ultra-affordable solutions to get you started with the sitting and standing workflow that so many of us have already adopted. We break down some additional top picks below the fold, though you could just go check out everything getting in on the holiday weekend savings right here.

The sale will be live through July 2, delivering all of the savings through the end of the weekend.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk features:

The E7 is built with thicker leg columns. Plus, the column gap is scientifically designed to be 0.05 mm, which is the optimal setting for the stages of columns to move just smoothly. The E7’s base structure uses solid carbon steel, which has reached automotive-material grade, for a durable and sturdy experience. The E7 always stays stable even when you top your stuff unevenly on the desk.

