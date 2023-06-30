LEGO adds 1,200-piece Corvette to its classic brick-built car garage, launching August 1

Classic car lovers rejoice, a new iconic ride is getting the LEGO treatment this summer. The new LEGO Icons Corvette will be continuing to assemble one of the most beloved vehicles of all-time, with a sleek red colorway, retro details, and over 1,200 included bricks.

LEGO reveals new classic Corvette set

Year after year, we see the LEGO Group tap into some classic car for one of its most popular annual models. What used to be the Creator Expert car line has since disolved into the Icons theme, but the same attention to detail and overall scale remains. This year, the LEGO Group is giving a classic Corvette the brick-built treatment, with a striking red coat of paint and plenty of old school fixings.

We’ve seen LEGO Corvette models before, but nothing quite like this. Arriving as set number 10321, the new Corvette arrives with 1,210 pieces and sports a red color scheme with some white accenting. There are tons of retro features fit for the vehicle, like the classic white stipe on the side, some gorgeous detailing on the bumper, and more.

In true fashion for these kinds of builds, you’ll find an accurate engine under the hood as well as an authentic cabin filled with all of the intricacies you’d expect. Fun for this model, there’s a convertible design that lets you switch between the hardtop and open-air designs. It also has interchangeable license plates for Michigan and California, that’s another fun touch.

Today’s reveal of the new LEGO Icons Corvette 10321 joins previous additions to the collection like last year’s Camaro Z28. It’s just the latest in brick-built vehicles from this collection, and arrives at the same scale. So anyone with a garage full of hotrods like this will find the new Corvette to be in good company.

Joining the rest of the summer 2023 lineup, the new LEGO Icons Corvette 10321 will be launching on August 1. It’ll sell for $149.99 when it does land on store shelves as the latest collectible model. One thing that’s actually exciting to note is that the new brick-built car actually sells for less than last year’s model. The part count isn’t quite as high as the Camaro Z28, but you’re also paying $20 less. That’s more in line with what we’ve seen historically from the sub-theme, too.

