Might as well grab this low-cost Swingline mini stapler with 1,000 staples at just $3 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Swingline Mini Stapler with 1,000 Staples for $3 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $5.50, today’s deal comes in at 45% off and also marks the best price in over a year. If you need a small stapler to keep at home, then today’s deal is about as good as it gets. Honestly, even if you don’t need it right now, for just $3, it’s hard to deny the value offered here. The stapler can fasten up to 12 sheets of paper at a time, and is ultra-compact coming in a fun, cute color. On top of that, it’ll hold 100 standard staples and even has a built-in staple remover. Then, whenever you run out, there’s an extra 1,000 staples in the package to refill it up to 10 times before you have to buy any additional paper fasteners. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, this is about as good as it gets for a stapler. A larger Swingline 20-sheet stapler goes for $5.50 on Amazon, and even buying spare staples can cost as much there. So, whether it’s for back to school in a few months or just to have a spare stapler at home, why not just pick up today’s deal and have it arrive in a few short days thanks to Amazon.

Another must-have office accessory on sale today is meross’ smart HomeKit desk lamp. Down to $35 from a normal going rate of $44, matching the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. This smart lamp is a great way to add a splash of light to your desk, making it easier to work at night or when there’s a cloudy day. Also, don’t forget that the regularly up to $44 metal height-adjustable Baseus smartphone and tablet stand is now down to just $13, helping to elevate your setup and keep devices at eye-level instead of flat on the desk.

Swingline Stapler features:

SHORT & STOUT – This cute, colorful mini stapler is ideal for use where space is tight. Made of durable high-impact plastic, it’s the perfect solution for your everyday stapling needs.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED – Snazzy little stapler comes with all of the accessories to fulfill your stapling needs, with 100 standard staples and a built-in staple remover for your convenience.

SECURES 12 SHEETS – Sturdy mini stapler securely fastens up to 12 sheets of paper. It works best with Swingline standard sized staples, with ¼” length legs.

BOLD BLUE – Sweet little stapler with a short, curvy design and bright blue color adds fun to any office or classroom. A stand-out mini stapler.

STAPLE STORAGE – Small stapler does double duty; the base of the stapler doubles as a storage compartment for extra staples. Swingline stands behind this stapler with a 1-year limited warranty.

